Covid: Ladakh records 35 new cases, highest in four months

Ladakh recorded 35 fresh Covid cases that took the overall infection tally to 28,464, officials said on Sunday.

This was the highest single-day rise in four months and took the number of active cases to 111 – all in Leh district, they said. Kargil district does not have any active case and the last Covid patient was discharged on June 29, officials said.

Amid a spike in Covid cases, authorities have announced a 15-day summer break in government and private schools from July 4 and urged people to strictly follow the SOPs like wearing masks at public places.

Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak. Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil.

Officials said 3,624 persons, including 2,535 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil on Saturday and 35 of them tested positive for the infection in Leh.

Six Covid patients were discharged in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,125, officials added.

