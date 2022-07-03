Mansukh Mandaviya takes action against violatiors in health sector, suspended two CGHS doctors

By Shalini Bhardwaj The doctors from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) have been suspended in Delhi for allegedly prescribing certain medicines to favour a particular pharma company, sources told to ANI.

According to the sources, the chief medical officer posted at the CGHS dispensary in Shahadra and another at Dwarka sector 9 have prescribed the drugs which are already available in the Central wirehouse of CGHS at affordable rates. An action like this can be faced by other doctors also in the coming days, sources said further.

In this regard, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya's office took action after receiving a complaint a few months ago. The Union Minister ordered an enquiry, and while preliminary enquiring, severe violations were found regarding prescribing of medicine and favouring a pharma company, Sources said. Mandaviya had also taken action against such violations and kept stressing on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption in the health sector earlier. (ANI)