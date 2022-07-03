Left Menu

TN logs 2,672 COVID cases; tally of active infections in city over 6,000

A total of 33,289 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,72,46,684 so far, said the bulletin.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. It saw 2,672 in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from Maldives, pushing the overall tally to 34,82,775 till date, the Health Department said on Sunday.

There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026, a bulletin said here.

As many as 1,487 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,30,245 leaving 14,504 active infections.

Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two fresh cases.

The State capital leads among districts with 6,058 active infections and overall 7,64,604 cases.

A total of 33,289 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,72,46,684 so far, said the bulletin. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

