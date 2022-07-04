Francois Braun to be named French Health Minister - BFM TV

Francois Braun will be named as France's new health minister on Monday as part of a wider government reshuffle, reported BFM TV, with country facing a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

BFM TV added that Damien Abad would also step down from the government. Abad has faced accusations of rape, which he denies.

