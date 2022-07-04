Left Menu

MP sees 108 COVID-19 cases, no fatality; active tally now 728

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:32 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,819 on Monday after the detection of 108 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,743, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 71 to touch 10,33,348, leaving the state with 728 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,517 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,30,921, he added.

A government release said 12,05,77,894 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 43,555 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,819, new cases 108, death toll 10,743, recoveries 10,33,348, active cases 728, number of tests so far 2,95,30,921.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

