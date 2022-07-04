Left Menu

Telangana logs 443 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 247, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy 34 and Medchal Malkajgiri 30 districts.A Health department bulletin said 493 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,94,014.The recovery rate stood at 98.90 per cent. The bulletin said 21,918 samples were tested on Monday.The number of active cases was 4,697, it said.

Updated: 04-07-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 22:27 IST
Telangana on Monday recorded 443 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 8,02,822. Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 247, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (34) and Medchal Malkajgiri (30) districts.

A Health department bulletin said 493 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,94,014.

The recovery rate stood at 98.90 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 21,918 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,697, it said. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

