10 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,193 on Tuesday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Five new patients have travel history, while the remaining five infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The archipelago had logged five cases on the previous day.

The Union territory now has 38 active cases, while 10,026 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 12 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.56 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.41 lakh people.

Meanwhile, South Andaman district Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka issued an order making it mandatory for everyone to wear masks and maintain COVID-appropriate behavior in public places in view of the rise in cases.

It also asked all business establishments and educational institutions to prohibit the entry of people without masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)