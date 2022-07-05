Left Menu

10 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:57 IST
10 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,193 on Tuesday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Five new patients have travel history, while the remaining five infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The archipelago had logged five cases on the previous day.

The Union territory now has 38 active cases, while 10,026 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 12 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.56 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.41 lakh people.

Meanwhile, South Andaman district Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka issued an order making it mandatory for everyone to wear masks and maintain COVID-appropriate behavior in public places in view of the rise in cases.

It also asked all business establishments and educational institutions to prohibit the entry of people without masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022