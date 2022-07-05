BRIEF-EMA's CHMP Approves New Manufacturing Site For Active Substance Of COVID-19 Vaccine Nuvaxovid
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:15 IST
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: EMA'S CHMP APPROVED A NEW MANUFACTURING SITE FOR THE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE OF COVID-19 VACCINE NUVAXOVID: 05/07/2022 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
Advertisement