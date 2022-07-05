Ladakh reports 6 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ladakh has reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs, pushing the overall infection tally to 28,519, officials said on Tuesday.

All positive cases were reported in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The total number of active cases in the union territory has been recorded at 143. Of the total 228 sample reports tested in Ladakh, 105 reports in Leh and 117 in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Meanwhile, 13 people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in the union territory has increased to 28,151, the officials said.

As many as 187 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 580 passengers, including the drivers and helpers of trucks, light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltse, and 310 at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

