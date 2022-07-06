Left Menu

Covid: 8 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported eight fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,527, officials said on Wednesday. All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh reported eight fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,527, officials said on Wednesday. All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 137 -- all in Leh, they said.

While a total of 219 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 173 of those in Leh and 38 in Kargil were found to be negative, officials said.

Fourteen people were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,165, officials said.

As many as 2,924 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, while 753 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse, and 245 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

