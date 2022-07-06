Left Menu

113 new Covid cases reported in a day in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,55,588 while no fresh death was reported, officials said.

While 78 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 35 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 4,757 with no fatality being reported from the Union Territory in a day.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 641 active cases while the number of recoveries has increased to 4,50,190, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

