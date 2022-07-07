Arunachal reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,580

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the state to 64,580, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The northeastern state, which had remained virus-free for the last couple of months, witnessed a sudden surge in the number of new infections since July 1, he said. The death toll due to the infection remained unchanged at 296, with no report of a fresh fatality in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 61 active cases, while 64,223 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including two on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 99.45 percent, Jampa said.

Altogether, 12,76,692 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far, he added.

