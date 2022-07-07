Left Menu

Arunachal reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,580

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:50 IST
Arunachal reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,580
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the state to 64,580, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The northeastern state, which had remained virus-free for the last couple of months, witnessed a sudden surge in the number of new infections since July 1, he said. The death toll due to the infection remained unchanged at 296, with no report of a fresh fatality in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 61 active cases, while 64,223 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including two on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 99.45 percent, Jampa said.

Altogether, 12,76,692 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022