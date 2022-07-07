Left Menu

Odisha reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 12,91,946

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha recorded 428 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 27 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,91,946, the health department said.

This is the highest daily rise since February 22, when the single-day spike figure was the same. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126.

Odisha now has 2,235 active cases, while a total of 12,80,532 people have recovered from the disease so far, the department said.

Khurda, where capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of 183 infections, followed by 88 in Cuttack.

The state's positivity rate stood at 2.44 percent, with fresh cases being detected out of 17,522 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours, it added.

