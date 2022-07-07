Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,313, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

East Sikkim district registered 24 new cases followed by four in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim district, it said.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 15.5 per cent as the 29 new cases were detected out of 186 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 82 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,019 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 757 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 455 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim has so far tested 3,42,891 samples for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)