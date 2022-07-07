Left Menu

Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:56 IST
Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,313, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

East Sikkim district registered 24 new cases followed by four in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim district, it said.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 15.5 per cent as the 29 new cases were detected out of 186 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 82 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,019 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 757 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 455 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim has so far tested 3,42,891 samples for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022