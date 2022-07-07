Millions of people in Shanghai queued for a third day of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday as authorities in several Chinese cities scrambled to stamp out new outbreaks that have rekindled worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Hong Kong has suspended a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in passengers infected with the COVID-19 virus, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday. * Macau shut down a popular shopping mall adjacent to MGM China's casino resort on the city's main peninsula after several COVID-19 infections were found, as authorities raced to contain the outbreak in the world's biggest gambling hub.

* Australia said on Thursday it would expand the rollout of the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines from next week as it battles a steady rise in hospital admissions fuelled by the new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. EUROPE

* The European Medicines Agency is open to using next generation COVID-19 vaccines that target older offshoots of the Omicron variant this fall, an official said on Thursday, amid a rise in cases due to new Omicron subvariants. * Sweden is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and healthcare can expect an increase in pressure over the summer, the health minister said on Thursday.

* Cyprus ordered the reintroduction of face masks to combat COVID-19 on Wednesday, just over a month after scrapping the requirement, as infections spiked again. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to eligible patients, in a bid to improve access to the treatment. * Passengers boarding Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships won't have to take COVID-19 tests from next month unless required by local law, the U.S. cruise operator said on Wednesday as the crucial summer sailing season gathers steam.

* The fast-spreading BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages of Omicron are estimated to make up a combined 70.1% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of July 2, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Africa's top public health body said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer PFE.N for countries on the continent to receive supplies of the Paxlovid pill to treat COVID-19. * The Israeli Health Ministry on Wednesday gave the green light for the vaccination of children between the ages of 6 months to five years against COVID-19.

* Mecca's crowded streets provided merchants in the holy city with much-needed relief as pilgrims returned to the annual haj after two years of pandemic-related disruption. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Less than a month after a hard-won deal was reached on a partial waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, a fresh battle may be looming at the World Trade Organization over extending the waiver to treatments and tests. * BioNTech is looking into taking legal steps against CureVac after the latter filed a patent lawsuit against it over its use of mRNA technology, BioNTech said on Wednesday, confirming a report by daily Welt.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's economy is recovering but the foundation of that recovery is not solid and more efforts are still needed, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.

