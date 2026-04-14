Return of Russian and Belarusian Athletes Sparks Controversy

Russian and Belarusian athletes are set to make a comeback in World Aquatics events, donning their national uniforms, flags, and anthems, according to the sport's governing body. This marks a significant shift after their ban following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The athletes' return is contingent upon them meeting stringent anti-doping criteria, ensuring fair competition. The decision, however, has drawn criticism particularly from Ukraine, which sees it as an affront to those affected by the conflict in Eastern Europe.

World Aquatics has emphasized maintaining sporting integrity and harmony even amidst geopolitical conflicts, with their president highlighting efforts to keep sports venues conflict-free. Meanwhile, Russian and Belarusian officials welcomed the return, noting it allows athletes equal competitive opportunities.