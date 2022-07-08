J'khand officials, staffers to be deputed on duty for PM's Deoghar visit to get booster dose

Left Menu

Officials and staffers of the Jharkhand government to be deputed on duty for the July 12 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Deoghar district will receive the precautionary dose against COVID-19 on Friday.The decision was taken by the Deoghar district administration on Thursday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, an official said.Jharkhand had recorded 102 fresh infections on the previous day, with Deoghar registering 11 cases. There are now 468 active cases in the state, a health bulletin said.

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:20 IST
The decision was taken by the Deoghar district administration on Thursday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, an official said.

Jharkhand had recorded 102 fresh infections on the previous day, with Deoghar registering 11 cases. However, no fatality was reported.

During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate the Deoghar airport, constructed on 657 acres of land at a cost of Rs 401 crore with a 2,500-m-long runway that can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.

The airport has a 5,130 square feet terminal building with six check-in counters that can handle 200 passengers at a time.

Modi is also scheduled to offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple before the beginning of the month-long Shravani Mela, which starts on July 14.

The fair is considered to be Jharkhand's biggest socio-religious event where more than 35 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad converge during the holy month of Shravan every year.

In an order issued on Thursday, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that a vaccination team will be deputed at Suchna Bhavan on Kutchery Campus in the district headquarters town on Friday where the drive will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM. He asked all the officials and staffers to get the precautionary dose of the vaccine.

The state has registered a total of 4,36,384 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 4,30,595 patients have been cured of the disease. There are now 468 active cases in the state, a health bulletin said.

