Monkeypox: French health authority recommends vaccination of people exposed to virus risk through sexual relations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:34 IST
France's HAS health authority on Friday published its recommendations on how to vaccinate people against Monkeypox, saying that those most exposed to the risk of contracting the virus through sexual relations should receive a jab.

Men who have sexual relationships with other men and trans people who have multiple sexual partners should be vaccinated, as well as well as people exercising prostitution and or otherwise working in "sexual consumption areas", the HAS said.

Vaccination "can be considered on a case-by-case basis for professionals who have to deal with sick people", the authority said, but added it did not recommend at this stage a general vaccination campaign for medical staff.

