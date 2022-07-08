Left Menu

Russia's official toll of COVID-related deaths rises to 815,267

It said 7,049 people had died of COVID-19 or related causes in May, down from 11,583 in April. Russia recorded almost 975,000 excess deaths between April 2020 and May 2022, compared to the average mortality in 2015-2019.

Russia's official toll of COVID-related deaths rises to 815,267
Russia has registered a total of 815,267 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, the state statistics service Rosstat said on Friday. It said 7,049 people had died of COVID-19 or related causes in May, down from 11,583 in April.

Russia recorded almost 975,000 excess deaths between April 2020 and May 2022, compared to the average mortality in 2015-2019. This number decreased in May, because about 11,700 fewer people than average died in that month.

Some epidemiologists say that calculating excess deaths is the best way to assess the true impact of a pandemic.

