Left Menu

Delhi records 433 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:10 IST
Delhi records 433 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Sunday recorded 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two more deaths, according to health department data.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained below 600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.

The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022