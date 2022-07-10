Delhi records 433 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two more deaths, according to health department data.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained below 600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.

The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.

