Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found; Kenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden weighs authority to declare abortion-related public health emergency after Roe v. Wade overturned

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he has asked his administration to consider whether he has authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found

The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy. The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city's health commission.

Kenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub

The Kenyan government and World Health Organization on Saturday launched a medical emergency hub in Nairobi, the first in a network of African centres they say will hasten responses to regional emergencies. The facility will include a training centre, house a cadre of professionals that can respond to a medical emergency within its first 24 hours and stockpiles of medical equipment.

China reports 420 new COVID cases for July 9 vs 455 a day earlier

China reported 420 new COVID-19 infections on July 9, down from 455 a day earlier, according to data published by the National Health Commission on Sunday. The total included 319 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately, while 76 were imported and the rest local transmissions.

Macau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain COVID outbreak

Macau will shut almost all commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos for one week from Monday, as authorities race to curb a surge of COVID-19 infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. Essential services including hotels, supermarkets and pharmacies will however remain open, city officials said as they announced the measures at a press conference on Saturday.

Abbott says it has reopened Michigan baby formula plant

Abbott Laboratories has reopened its Sturgis, Michigan baby formula plant, which was shut last month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday. Abbott resumed operations on July 1 and has started producing specialty baby formula EleCare.

Hong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper

Hong Kong is considering to implement a health code system similar to China to fight Covid infections without tightening social-distancing measures, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3OYK8uT on Sunday citing new Secretary for Health Lo Chung-Mau. Lo dismissed the concerns on proposed measure to be unpopular with the residents of Hong Kong, arguing it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents, the newspaper said citing the health secretary's comments on a TV programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)