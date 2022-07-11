11 Covid cases in Arunachal

Eleven more people contracted coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally to 64,683, a health official said on Monday.

The state, which remained virus-free for the past couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the official said.

The toll remained at 296 as there was no new fatality, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Out of the 49 samples that were tested on Sunday, four tested positive in Lohit district, three from Lepa Rada, and two each from Namsai and the Capital Complex Region, Jampa said.

There are 160 active cases, out of which 71 are in Lohit, 21 each in West Kameng and Namsai, and 15 in Papumpare. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, has 16 current infections.

As many as 64,227 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)