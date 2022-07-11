Left Menu

Karnataka reports 673 new COVID-19 cases and one death

The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.There were 34,069 people who were inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.28 crore so far, the department said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:55 IST
Karnataka reports 673 new COVID-19 cases and one death
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka on Monday logged 673 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,79,694 and 40,082 respectively, the state health department said.

The department in its daily COVID-19 bulletin said 852 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,32,852 till date. Active cases stood at 6,718.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 621 while there were 10 cases in Mysuru, six in Ramanagar and four each in Ballari, Belagavi and Dharwad.

The lone death due to COVID-19 was reported in Gadag district whereas there were zero infections and fatalities in 10 districts of the State.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.98 per cent, the department said.

As many as 13,504 tests were conducted, those included 9,849 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.

There were 34,069 people who were inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.28 crore so far, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space station this week

NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space stat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022