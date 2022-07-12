Left Menu

Old woman with spinal injury gets better after spl clinical management, claims Delhi hospital

However, after the surgery, her condition deteriorated with complications like recurrent complaints of severe headache, vomiting, confusion, altered behaviour and imbalance while walking, the Apollo hospital said in a statement.She was admitted to Apollo hospital on April 29 in an unconscious state, decreased sensation, coupled with seizures, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 00:38 IST
Old woman with spinal injury gets better after spl clinical management, claims Delhi hospital
  • Country:
  • India

An old woman who was suffering from meningitis after having a spinal injury, received a new lease of life after undergoing a special clinical management at a leading private facility here, authorities claimed on Monday.

The 64-year-old woman had suffered from lumbar canal stenosis, a spinal injury in which there is narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower part of the back, doctors said.

In April, the woman was operated at a local hospital for lumbar canal stenosis. However, after the surgery, her condition deteriorated with complications like recurrent complaints of severe headache, vomiting, confusion, altered behaviour and imbalance while walking, the Apollo hospital said in a statement.

She was admitted to Apollo hospital on April 29 in an unconscious state, decreased sensation, coupled with seizures, it said. Under the supervision of Dr P N Renjen, senior consultant, neurology, at the hospital, ''she was intubated for decreased sensorium and was admitted in the ICU due to the episodes of generalised tonic-clonic seizure (GTCS) (convulsions including the whole body) for further clinical management''.

She was ''treated successfully'' through lumbar drain and clinical management at the hospital, doctors said. ''Lumbar canal stenosis is a spinal injury in which there is a narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower part of the back. This narrowing can cause pressure on spinal nerves or spinal cord that can ultimately cause pain. In severe cases, the patient can have loss of sensation in the feet. If left untreated, it can cause paralysis of legs,'' Renjen said.

Additionally, this condition once operated, requires continuous monitoring and clinical management due to fear of any infection that can cause further life threatening complications, he said.

''This case was typically critical because not only had the patient recently undergone a neurosurgical procedure but had also developed infection. Patient was in deep state of coma with persistent seizures for initial 4-5 days. Such patient usually carry very bad prognosis,'' the statement said.

After clinical management for 27 days, the patient was discharged. She is now free from any neurological disorders and will only have to come for follow-ups as a precaution, it claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space station this week

NASA's next investigation to monitor climate change is heading to space stat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022