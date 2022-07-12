Mizoram logs 120 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,29,982

Left Menu

Mizoram reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 31 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,29,982, a health department official said. The death toll remained at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 100, followed by Champhai and Saitual at 10 each. The fresh cases were detected from 547 sample tests with a daily positivity rate of 24.94 percent, the official said. The ratio was 50.28 percent the previous day.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:28 IST
Mizoram reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 31 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,29,982, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 100, followed by Champhai and Saitual at 10 each.

The fresh cases were detected from 547 sample tests with a daily positivity rate at 24.94 percent, the official said.

The ratio was 50.28 percent the previous day. At least 33 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,28,535.

The northeastern state now has 741 active cases, the official said.

More than 19.41 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19. The state government had on Monday instructed disaster management authorities and deputy commissioners in all districts to implement COVID-appropriate behavior in a strict manner, amid a rising number of infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

