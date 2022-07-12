Left Menu

Covid positivity above 10% in several Bengal districts

A fifth sentinel survey conducted by the health department found that the Covid-19 positivity rate in nine districts of West Bengal was more than 10 percent last week, an official said on Monday. The survey, conducted from July 7-8, revealed that the test positivity rate TPR had crossed 20 percent in some areas also.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:41 IST
Covid positivity above 10% in several Bengal districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fifth sentinel survey conducted by the health department found that the Covid-19 positivity rate in nine districts of West Bengal was more than 10 percent last week, an official said on Monday.

The survey, conducted from July 7-8, revealed that the test positivity rate (TPR) had crossed 20 percent in some areas also. The findings forced the department to earmark at least 11 places as red zones, the official said. ''Murshidabad is the only district where the positivity rate is below 1 percent,'' the official said.

In the 'health district' of Nandigram, the TPR was 24.6 percent, followed by 23.75 in North 24 Parganas and 19.10 in Darjeeling. Uttar Dinajpur is in fourth place with a positivity of 16.25 percent, the survey found.

The TPR in Paschim Bardhaman was 18.56 percent, while it was 17.85 in Kalimpong and 14.38 in the 'health district' of Basirhat.

Howrah has a TPR of 14.23 percent, followed by 14.14 in Purba Bardhaman, 13.13 in Kolkata, and 10.15 in Nadia.

Nine districts and health districts with a positivity rate of 5-10 percent are listed as yellow. Six others have a TPR between 1-5 percent, the department said.

Sentinel surveillance is the monitoring of the rate of occurrence of a specific disease through a voluntary network of doctors and laboratories, aiming to assess the stability of the health levels of a population of a particular region.

For the survey, 400 samples were collected from every hospital in the 23 districts and health districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022