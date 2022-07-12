COVID-19 has reached 'endemic stage': Telangana health official

COVID-19 has reached an ''endemic stage'' though it has not fully come to an end yet and citizens should continue to wear masks for protection against coronavirus and other infectious diseases, a Health official in Telangana said on Tuesday.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said there was no need to fear coronavirus and added that it could be said it has become like a seasonal disease.

''What we appeal to people through you is that we need not fear about corona in the days to come. Though it has not fully disappeared, it has already reached an endemic stage. It can be said that it has become like a seasonal disease,'' he added. Rao, who spoke to reporters here on COVID-19 and seasonal diseases during the ongoing rainy season, said coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Telangana and other states in the country like Maharashtra and Kerala for the last six weeks.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently changed some of the guidelines concerning COVID-19, he said.

Those having symptoms should be in quarantine for five days and they can carry on with their routine once the symptoms subside, he said.

Extensive contact tracing and tracking are not needed now. The official said there are over 5,000 active cases in Telangana at present and that hospitalization has been low.

Co-morbidities and other diseases were the main reasons for hospital admissions, he said. There has been no death in the state due to COVID-19 this season.

Though citizens need not feel anxious, they need to be alert given the rise in seasonal diseases and also COVID-19 cases being reported sporadically, he said.

Vulnerable populations, including senior citizens, pregnant women, and people suffering from long-term health issues, need to be cautious, Rao said.

He credited the inoculation drive for the success against COVID-19 and emphasized the need for taking vaccines as per schedule.

He stressed the importance of wearing a mask as it will protect against not just COVID-19 but many other infectious diseases.

''It can be said that the COVID story has come to an end until and unless any new variant emerges in the days to come,'' he said.

Talking about the rise in seasonal diseases like dengue and typhoid during the present rainy season in Telangana, the health official said people should take precautions against contracting them and also while consuming food items like 'paani puri'.

They can seek medical care at the nearest government hospital, he said. He also spoke about the government's efforts to check the spread of seasonal diseases.

