White House to prioritize vaccine boosters, testing to combat Omicron subvariant

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:44 IST
The White House on Tuesday laid out its strategy to contain the fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subvariant, saying it will ensure Americans continue to have easy access to vaccines, treatments, tests and other tools that protect against COVID-19. "These tools – even in the face of BA.5 – work to prevent serious illness, keep people out of the hospital, and save lives – and we can prevent nearly all COVID-19 deaths with them," the White House said in a statement.

White House officials, including top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci, are due to hold a briefing on President Joe Biden's BA.5 strategy at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).

