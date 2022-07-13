Ladakh reports 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ladakh has reported five fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally of the Union territory to 28,578, officials said on Wednesday.

All positive cases were reported in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

They said there are 51 active cases in Ladakh -- all of them in Leh.

A total of 199 samples were tested in Ladakh, out of which, 161 samples in Leh and 33 samples in Kargil, were found to be negative, they said.

Eight patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh when they were found to be no more infected with the virus, officials said.

With this, the total number of recoveries rose to 28,299, the officials said.

To curb the spread of the virus, authorities screened 1,969 passengers at the Leh Airport, and 1,567 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles at Khaltse, they said.

Another 315 people were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

