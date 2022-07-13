Himachal Pradesh records 358 fresh COVID-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,88,493 on Wednesday with 358 fresh cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,125, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 80 were reported from Chamba, 66 from Kangra, 43 from Sirmaur, 35 from Shimla, 29 from Kullu, 27 from Mandi, 23 from Hamirpur, 19 from Bilaspur, 14 from Solan, 10 from Kinnaur, nine from Una and three from Lahaul-Spiti, they said.

The state had recorded 189, 191, 179, 71, 244 and 356 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the hill state stands at 1,580, up from 1,350 on Tuesday, the officials said.

There are 346 active cases in Kangra, 326 in Chamba, 174 in Shimla, 150 in Mandi, 123 in Kullu, 113 in Hamirpur, 107 in Sirmaur, 80 in Solan, 69 in Bilaspur, 40 in Una, 33 in Kinnaur and 19 in Lahaul-Spiti, they said.

As many as 128 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,769, the officials said.

