Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh records 358 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh records 358 fresh COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,88,493 on Wednesday with 358 fresh cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,125, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 80 were reported from Chamba, 66 from Kangra, 43 from Sirmaur, 35 from Shimla, 29 from Kullu, 27 from Mandi, 23 from Hamirpur, 19 from Bilaspur, 14 from Solan, 10 from Kinnaur, nine from Una and three from Lahaul-Spiti, they said.

The state had recorded 189, 191, 179, 71, 244 and 356 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the hill state stands at 1,580, up from 1,350 on Tuesday, the officials said.

There are 346 active cases in Kangra, 326 in Chamba, 174 in Shimla, 150 in Mandi, 123 in Kullu, 113 in Hamirpur, 107 in Sirmaur, 80 in Solan, 69 in Bilaspur, 40 in Una, 33 in Kinnaur and 19 in Lahaul-Spiti, they said.

As many as 128 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,769, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022