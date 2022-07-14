Left Menu

Delhi reports 520 fresh COVID-19 cases

The national capital on Thursday reported 520 fresh COVID-19 cases with one fatality, the Delhi Health Department said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:38 IST
Delhi reports 520 fresh COVID-19 cases
ouhoh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital on Thursday reported 520 fresh COVID-19 cases with one fatality, the Delhi Health Department said. The positivity rate stood at 3.44 per cent Friday. A total of 550 recoveries were reported, added the health bulletin.

A total of 15,114 COVID tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,968 were rapid antigen tests, taking the cumulative total to 3,92,73,616, as per the bulletin. The vaccination drive reached a cumulative total of 3,53,27,140.

The cumulative case positivity load reached 19,42,425 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.95 per cent and a case fatality rate of 1.35 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022