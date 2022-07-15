Left Menu

Free Covid precautionary dose for 18-59 age group launched in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:50 IST
Free Covid precautionary dose for 18-59 age group launched in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday formally launched the free precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for people in the 18 to 59 age group under a 75 days special drive as a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The health minister, along with Guwahati (West) AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, launched the programme at the Primary health centre at Azara here.

Mahanta urged all in the age group of 18-59 to take the vaccine and be protected against the virus.

Following the formal launch here, the Deputy Commissioners also started the drive in their respective districts.

Mahanta said that the necessary directives have been issued to all the district administrations to ensure that the maximum number of people are covered under the drive.

He said that the state has high percentage of coverage for the first two doses which has ensured that though the number of cases has registered an increase, the death rate is practically negligible.

Assam has witnessed a surge in COVID cases since the last month with 707 new cases and two deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Altogether 4,69,94,679 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,84,811 first doses, 2,15,14,882 second doses and 8,94,986 precautionary doses have been administered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022