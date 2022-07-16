Covid: 13 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported 13 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,615, officials said on Saturday. All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 61 -- all in Leh, they said.

A total of 639 sample reports were tested in Ladakh of which 579 in Leh and 46 in Kargil were found to be negative, officials said.

Eleven people were discharged from hospital in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,326, officials said.

As many as 2,326 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, 489 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse, and 278 were screened at Upshi check post on highway, they added.

