No COVID circular issued after April 1: SRC Odisha

Nor SRC is issuing any circular on COVID restrictions in JulyAugust, 2022. A lot of fake messages are being circulating in social media. No such order have been issued by SRC, Odisha. The SRC office also tagged the fake circular carrying picture of SRC P K Jena, which is in circulation in the social media.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha’s Special Relied Commissioner Saturday said it has not issued any fresh alert in the wake of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The SRC in its official twitter handle said: ''Special Relief Commissioner has not issued any circular on COVID after 1st April, 2022. Nor SRC is issuing any circular on COVID restrictions in July/August, 2022. A lot of fake messages are being circulating in social media. No such order have been issued by SRC, Odisha.'' The SRC office also tagged the fake circular carrying picture of SRC P K Jena, which is in circulation in the social media. The fake document contains a series of restrictions imposed by the government.

