Left Menu

Baby girl tests negative for monkeypox in AP

A two-year-old girl was suspected to have contracted monkeypox in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh but a blood test at the National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed it to be negative.State Director of Health J Nivas said the two-year-old child returned to Vijayawada from Dubai and found to have developed blisters on hands.She was admitted to the Government General Hospital and kept in isolation as a precaution, along with her family members on Sunday.We sent the babys blood sample by flight to NIV-Pune for analysis and it turned negative for monkeypox, Nivas said in a release.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:23 IST
Baby girl tests negative for monkeypox in AP
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old girl was suspected to have contracted monkeypox in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh but a blood test at the National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed it to be negative.

State Director of Health J Nivas said the two-year-old child returned to Vijayawada from Dubai and found to have developed blisters on hands.

She was admitted to the Government General Hospital and kept in isolation as a precaution, along with her family members on Sunday.

''We sent the baby's blood sample by flight to NIV-Pune for analysis and it turned negative for monkeypox,'' Nivas said in a release. The baby’s family did not come into contact with anyone else, he added.

''There are no cases of monkeypox in AP. There is nothing to worry,'' Nivas said.

The country reported its first case of monkeypox on July 14 with a Keralite who returned from the UAE testing positive for the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022