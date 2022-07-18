Shanghai reports 14 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 17

Shanghai reported 14 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 17, down from 24 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were three, up from two the day before, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one case a day before. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 17, unchanged from a day earlier.

