Robots Take the Pitch: Humanoid Football Challenge at MWC26 Shanghai

The GSMA has unveiled a groundbreaking competition set to launch at MWC26 Shanghai. Introducing the 'Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge,' this event will showcase the latest advancements in robotics technology, AI, and connectivity, as humanoid robots compete in a penalty-based format.

Scheduled to take place from 24-26 June 2026, the competition will bring together robotics teams from across the globe, offering an arena to demonstrate cutting-edge AI capabilities. With football fever anticipated this summer, the challenge aims to test real-time decision-making, motion control, and precision in humanoid machines.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., expressed excitement about MWC26 Shanghai's potential to unite industry leaders and innovators, emphasizing the role of advanced technologies in driving digital transformation. The event will feature a diverse lineup of exhibitors, speakers, and new event features, fostering opportunities within Asia's vibrant tech market.