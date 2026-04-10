Left Menu

Robots Take the Pitch: Humanoid Football Challenge at MWC26 Shanghai

The GSMA announces the debut of the 'Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge' at MWC26 Shanghai, an event showcasing advanced AI and connectivity in robotics. Scheduled for June 2026, the competition aims to gather global teams for a penalty focus, highlighting real-time AI-driven decision-making and precision in humanoids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:47 IST
Robots Take the Pitch: Humanoid Football Challenge at MWC26 Shanghai
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The GSMA has unveiled a groundbreaking competition set to launch at MWC26 Shanghai. Introducing the 'Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge,' this event will showcase the latest advancements in robotics technology, AI, and connectivity, as humanoid robots compete in a penalty-based format.

Scheduled to take place from 24-26 June 2026, the competition will bring together robotics teams from across the globe, offering an arena to demonstrate cutting-edge AI capabilities. With football fever anticipated this summer, the challenge aims to test real-time decision-making, motion control, and precision in humanoid machines.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., expressed excitement about MWC26 Shanghai's potential to unite industry leaders and innovators, emphasizing the role of advanced technologies in driving digital transformation. The event will feature a diverse lineup of exhibitors, speakers, and new event features, fostering opportunities within Asia's vibrant tech market.

TRENDING

1
Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

 India
2
Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

 India
3
Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

 India
4
RBI Proposes Transparent Asset-Based Framework for Upper Layer NBFCs

RBI Proposes Transparent Asset-Based Framework for Upper Layer NBFCs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026