EU secures over 50,000 additional doses of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has secured about 54,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine developed by the biotech firm Bavarian Nordic as concern mounts over the disease amid a spike in cases, it said in a statement. The supply deal follows a first contract signed in June, when the EU ordered about 110,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine.

"I am concerned by the increasing number of monkeypox cases in the EU," said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, adding that there were now over 7,000 cases reported in the EU, marking a nearly 50% increase from last week.

