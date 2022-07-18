Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested positive for monkeypox, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.
This is the second case of monkeypox in the state as well as the country.
The minister said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.
His health condition is stable, she added.
The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.
