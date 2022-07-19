Cypriot president tests positive for COVID-19

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said on Tuesday.

Anastasiades, 75, has mild symptoms and his general health is good, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said. Cyprus recently reinstated compulsory mask wearing indoors, a little over a month after scrapping it, to deal with a spike in COVID-19 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)