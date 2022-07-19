Left Menu

In a first, successful open-heart surgeries in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A group of doctors successfully performed open-heart surgeries on two high-risk cardiac patients at a private hospital in Aizawl, in a first-of-its-kind medical procedure in Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday.

The heart surgeries were performed over the weekend by a team of doctors led by Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon (CTVS) Dr Rahul Chandola, Trinity Hospital's director Dr Lalrintluanga Zahau said.

The team was brought in from Delhi for the operations, he said.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgeries were successfully performed on two patients, aged 67 and 59, who suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), he said.

Dr Chandola said the patients were at high risk and their heart function was just about 25 percent.

As some of their arteries were blocked, blood could not pass to their lungs, he said.

The patients are recovering well after the surgeries and the medical team is closely monitoring their conditions, he added.

Apart from bypass surgeries on the two cardiac patients, the medical team also successfully operated on two other patients, Dr Zahau said.

