Covid: 13 new cases in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded 13 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,648, officials said on Tuesday.

All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 75 in Ladakh -- all in Leh, they said.

Of the total 227 sample reports tested in Ladakh, 119 in Leh and 15 in Kargil were found to be negative, officials said.

Four people were discharged from hospital in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,345, officials said.

As many as 2,239 passengers were screened at Leh airport, 587 peole, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse, and 267 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

