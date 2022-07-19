Left Menu

Omicron BA.5 makes up nearly 78% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC

The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 77.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:41 IST
Omicron BA.5 makes up nearly 78% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 77.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. BA.5, which has shown to be particularly good at evading the immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection, have been driving a surge of new infections globally.

Omicron subvariant BA.4 was estimated to make up 12.8% of the circulating variants in the United States, the data showed. The U.S. health regulator has asked vaccine manufacturers to target those variants for a potential fall season booster dose.

U.S. health officials are also urging people aged 50 or more to get a booster shot, adding that doing so would not prevent them from getting another "bivalent" booster designed to fend off Omicron more specifically later this year. The city of Shanghai also discovered a COVID-19 case involving the BA.5, an official told a briefing last week, raising global alarm over the spread of the variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022