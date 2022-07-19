Rajasthan reports 180 fresh COVID cases, 1 death
Rajasthan reported one death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with 180 new cases, officials here said. With the fresh cases, the number of active patients in the state has increased to 1,379, the official said.A total of 133 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday.
Rajasthan reported one death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with 180 new cases, officials here said. According to a spokesperson of the Medical and Health Department, a person who had contracted coronavirus in Ajmer died on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll from the infection in the state to 9,574. With the fresh cases, the number of active patients in the state has increased to 1,379, the official said.
A total of 133 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. Among the new cases, 52 were reported in Jodhpur, 34 in Jaipur, 15 in Alwar, 14 in Bikaner, 12 in Udaipur, 11 in Chittorgarh, and eight in Nagaur.
