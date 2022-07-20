China reports 1,012 new COVID cases for July 19 vs 776 day earlier

China reported 1,012 new coronavirus cases for July 19, of which 150 were symptomatic and 862 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. It was the first time the cases breached 1,000 since May 20.

That compared with 776 new cases a day earlier - 237 symptomatic and 539 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226.

As of July 19, mainland China had confirmed 227,980 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case that had been recorded as asymptomatic a day earlier. No symptomatic cases were reported on the previous day.

Beijing reported no asymptomatic cases for July 19, compared with the one reported a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with four a day earlier, and 10 local asymptomatic case versus 19 the previous day, local government data showed.

