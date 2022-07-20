Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logged 755 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, a National Health Mission (NHM), bulletin said.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the state has increased to 7,31,662, it said on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected from 7,121 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 10.60 percent.

The state had reported 764 fresh infections with a positivity rate of 10.46 percent the previous day.

Baksa district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by Goalpara with 63 and Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh with 60 cases each.

One death each was reported in Cachar, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Udalguri districts with the day's toll remaining unchanged at three compared to the previous day's.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in the state has increased to 6,654 while another 1,347 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April 2020.

Altogether 303 cured patients were discharged during the day from different hospitals.

The number of recovered patients has risen to 7,18,798 with the recovery rate at 98.24 percent.

The current active COVID-19 positive caseload in the state is at 4,858, an increase from 4,409 the previous day.

As many as 2,84,55,610 samples have been tested in the state so far for the novel coronavirus.

The NHM bulletin also said 4,74,11,258 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till now.

These comprise 2,45,96,120 first doses, 2,15,86,688 second doses and 12,28,450 precaution doses.

