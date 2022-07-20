Left Menu

Macau to reopen casinos on Saturday as COVID infections fall - source

Macau will reopen its casinos on Saturday, a source with direct knowledge of the information said as authorities seek to unwind some stringent measures which locked down the world's biggest gambling hub for 12 days to curb its worst outbreak of COVID-19.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:23 IST
Macau to reopen casinos on Saturday as COVID infections fall - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Macau will reopen its casinos on Saturday, a source with direct knowledge of the information said as authorities seek to unwind some stringent measures which locked down the world's biggest gambling hub for 12 days to curb its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Some essential businesses and premises would be able to reopen on July 23, the government announced in a statement on Wednesday, that did not give details on casinos specifically.

The government has wanted to keep casinos open to protect jobs and livelihoods, as most of the population in the China-ruled territory are employed directly or indirectly by the gaming resorts. The partial reopening will take place over two weeks with cinemas, fitness and health clubs, as well as beauty parlors, continuing to be shut. Authorities will also extend mass coronavirus testing of the city's more than 600,000 residents.

Residents are still required to stay home apart from those who need to go out for "work, shopping or other urgent reasons," the statement said. Infections have fallen over the past week with only 10 cases reported on Tuesday.

Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than two years on July 11. The former Portuguese colony has recorded around 1,800 COVID-19 infections since mid-June. This is the first time Macau has had to grapple with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

More than 90% of Macau's residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but authorities have closely followed China's zero COVID mandate which seeks to curb all outbreaks at almost any cost, contrary to the rest of the world which is already living with the virus. While casinos will reopen, there will likely be no business for several weeks, executives and analysts said, with many coronavirus rules set to remain in place. Macau's casinos are soaking up losses as they prepare to bid for new licenses by next month in a business that generated $36 billion in revenue in 2019, the last year before COVID curbs slammed the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022