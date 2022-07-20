Japan health panel holds off recommending emergency approval of Shionogi COVID-19 pill
A panel of Japan's health ministry delayed emergency approval on Wednesday for a highly anticipated oral treatment against COVID-19 that has been developed by Shionogi & Co Ltd.
Health experts on the panel voted to support a motion that more discussions were needed on the effectiveness of the drug.
