Himachal Pradesh adds 583 COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh adds 583 COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 583 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,91,669, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,130, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 3,845 samples, they said.

The latest fatality was reported from Una district, the officials said.

There are 3,157 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 364 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,84,363, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

