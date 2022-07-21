Himachal Pradesh records 597 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,92,266 on Thursday with 597 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 4,133 as three more people succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 4,614 samples that were tested, they said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Mandi and Shimla districts.

There are 3,322 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 429 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,84,792, the officials said.

